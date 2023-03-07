Prelude Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC)

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 700,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,702 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Far Peak Acquisition were worth $6,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Far Peak Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Far Peak Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $369,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Far Peak Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,484,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Far Peak Acquisition by 70.1% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 308,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 126,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its position in Far Peak Acquisition by 65.2% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 345,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 136,407 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Far Peak Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

FPAC stock opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00.

Far Peak Acquisition Company Profile

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

