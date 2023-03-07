Prelude Capital Management LLC Invests $9.68 Million in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,680,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 1.52% of Gores Holdings IX at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,685,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,703,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter valued at $4,890,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter valued at $4,890,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Holdings IX alerts:

Gores Holdings IX Price Performance

Shares of Gores Holdings IX stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.76.

Gores Holdings IX Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings IX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings IX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.