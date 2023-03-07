Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 105,596 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 105,596 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price target on Uber Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.17.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.