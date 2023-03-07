Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 3,096 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Prelude Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the period. Atlas Air Worldwide makes up 0.4% of Prelude Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $12,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $99.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.45. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $102.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.07. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

