Premia Trading Down 7.6% This Week (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Premia has a market cap of $8.14 million and approximately $142,904.26 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Premia token can now be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00003417 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Premia has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

About Premia

Premia’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options."

