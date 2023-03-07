Premier Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,333 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 227.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 39.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,615 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,040,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $877,886,000 after acquiring an additional 311,513 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after acquiring an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 744,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $314,893,000 after acquiring an additional 231,531 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $480.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $122.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $468.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.57.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading

