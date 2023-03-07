Premier Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,228 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344,285 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 107.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936,526 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Intel by 26.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,248,128 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $392,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200,607 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Intel by 10,143.6% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,992,883 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 0.1 %

Intel stock opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $52.51.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

