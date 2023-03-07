Premier Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Premier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,713 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 26,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 0.1 %

T opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $133.90 billion, a PE ratio of -15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -93.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen increased their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

