Premier Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,356,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,946 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 125.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,964,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,668 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Truist Financial by 585.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after buying an additional 2,316,800 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Truist Financial by 12.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $906,166,000 after buying an additional 2,110,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 12,790.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,959,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,306,000 after buying an additional 1,944,052 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.91.
Insider Transactions at Truist Financial
Truist Financial Price Performance
TFC opened at $46.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.74. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10.
Truist Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Truist Financial (TFC)
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Scores Win for Investors
- Yeti Stock Clobbered by Normalization and Voluntary Recalls
- To The Sun! First Solar Reaches Highest Point Since ‘09
- PDD Holdings Deserves a Spot on Your Watchlist as China Reopens
- Hibbett Stock, Tailwinds Still Blow For Sporting Goods Retail
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.