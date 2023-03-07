Premier Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,356,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,946 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 125.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,964,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,668 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Truist Financial by 585.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after buying an additional 2,316,800 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Truist Financial by 12.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $906,166,000 after buying an additional 2,110,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 12,790.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,959,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,306,000 after buying an additional 1,944,052 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.91.

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $46.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.74. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

