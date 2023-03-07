Premier Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Premier Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $126.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $144.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

