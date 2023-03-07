Premier Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Premier Asset Management LLC grew its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of CMA opened at $69.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.09. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $62.83 and a 52-week high of $97.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Comerica Increases Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.36 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Comerica from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Insider Activity at Comerica

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Articles

