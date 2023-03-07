Premier Asset Management LLC Sells 19,845 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Premier Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,845 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 1.3% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Bank of America by 42.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $33.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $271.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $44.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

