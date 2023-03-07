Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.70.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Premier

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Premier during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 74.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Premier in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Premier by 48.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Premier by 397.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier Stock Performance

Premier stock opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.73. Premier has a 52-week low of $30.82 and a 52-week high of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Premier had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $359.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

