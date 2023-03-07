Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 765,392 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,844,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765,392 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.68% of QUALCOMM worth $2,129,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,307,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,606,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $294,500,000 after purchasing an additional 912,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after buying an additional 867,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $122.41 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $163.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.41.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

