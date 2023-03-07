Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 3,653,841 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,653,841 shares during the period. Southern comprises 0.7% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 5.79% of Southern worth $4,284,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Southern by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 51,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Southern by 460.1% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 156,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,681,000 after acquiring an additional 128,916 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 32.1% in the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,964,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 82,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 29,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $65.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.35. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.93.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,155 shares of company stock worth $1,275,584 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

