Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 38,870,780 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,870,780 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.29% of Bank of America worth $3,130,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Bank of America by 42.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $34.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $272.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

