Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,735,753 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 690,162 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.51% of EOG Resources worth $1,647,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in EOG Resources by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 23.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $40,172,000 after buying an additional 68,282 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its position in EOG Resources by 72.1% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 8,324 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Johnson Rice downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

EOG Resources Price Performance

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $120.91 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.