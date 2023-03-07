Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 534,654 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,381,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 534,654 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,738,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,545,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,764,211,000 after acquiring an additional 221,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $902,309,000 after purchasing an additional 47,956 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in T-Mobile US by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,727,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $770,563,000 after buying an additional 25,853 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 3,974.1% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,001,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $672,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,330,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $582,617,000 after buying an additional 176,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock opened at $143.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $175.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.77, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.91 and a 12-month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, February 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total transaction of $2,893,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,650,708.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total value of $2,893,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,650,708.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,881 shares of company stock worth $5,811,635 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

