Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,215,679 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,502,445 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,215,679 shares during the period. Cigna accounts for approximately 0.7% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,024,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $288.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $305.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.58. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $224.22 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $85.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna Increases Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 24.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 20.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cigna from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,627 shares of company stock valued at $12,712,431 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

