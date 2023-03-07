Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,714,532 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,277,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,714,532 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.02% of ASML worth $3,450,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in ASML by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.7% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.9% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ASML. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ASML from €732.00 ($778.72) to €745.00 ($792.55) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. KBC Securities downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.46.

ASML opened at $620.97 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $714.62. The company has a market capitalization of $245.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $635.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $553.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

