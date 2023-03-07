Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 932,366 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,632,372 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 932,366 shares during the period. Rivian Automotive makes up approximately 0.8% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 15.35% of Rivian Automotive worth $4,628,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

RIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.76.

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.83. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.16. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 407.24%. The company had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1127.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.21 EPS for the current year.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

