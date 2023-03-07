Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,110,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70,560 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for about 2.1% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 5.02% of KLA worth $2,151,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of KLA by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,926 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,400,000 after buying an additional 237,581 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 82.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $857,517,000 after buying an additional 1,276,653 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 26.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,425,000 after buying an additional 543,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its stake in KLA by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,398,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,582 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $379.67 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $429.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $397.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

