Primecap Management Co. CA Grows Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,386,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,390,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 183.5% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA stock opened at $89.62 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $237.33 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Several research firms have commented on BABA. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

