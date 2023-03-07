Primecap Management Co. CA Has $276.71 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 666,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.16% of ASML worth $276,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 4.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 2.7% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 0.9% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 1,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $620.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $635.30 and a 200 day moving average of $553.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $714.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ASML from €732.00 ($778.72) to €745.00 ($792.55) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of ASML to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.46.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.