Primecap Management Co. CA Has $586.95 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,553,305 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 324,825 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 2.34% of HP worth $586,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in HP by 89.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in HP by 46.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after buying an additional 97,178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at about $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in HP by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at about $309,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

HP Price Performance

HPQ opened at $28.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.24. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $922,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at $21,819,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at $676,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $922,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,819,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,164 shares of company stock worth $4,149,407. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HPQ. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cfra set a $31.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.