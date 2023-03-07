Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,423,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,102 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.06% of Elanco Animal Health worth $377,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 257.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 139.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4,040.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on ELAN. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

ELAN opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $27.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

