Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 289,232 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,915,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 289,232 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 11.91% of Flex worth $898,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLEX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,202,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,214,000 after buying an additional 611,858 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flex by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,155,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,241 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Flex by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,792,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,251 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Flex by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Flex by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,738,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,975,000 after purchasing an additional 35,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $79,447.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,988,155.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $79,447.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,988,155.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $261,337.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,879.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.65. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $25.12.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

FLEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

