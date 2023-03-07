Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 46,300 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,141,446 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 46,300 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for about 1.1% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 2.12% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $1,113,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,113 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $294.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PXD opened at $209.59 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $190.99 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $5.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.65%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.