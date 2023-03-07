Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 66,900 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,404,918 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 66,900 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.7% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 1.38% of Adobe worth $1,762,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe Stock Performance

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $347.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $158.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $352.29 and a 200-day moving average of $337.14. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $473.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.