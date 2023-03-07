Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Bought by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 352,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,133 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Primo Water worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 24.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,600,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,515 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,581,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,030,000 after buying an additional 1,031,066 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,678,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,913,000 after buying an additional 772,300 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 267.5% during the 1st quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 735,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after buying an additional 535,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth $6,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Trading Down 0.1 %

Primo Water stock opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 80.79 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Primo Water Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Primo Water

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.42%.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 3,760 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $60,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,300,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 47,630 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $762,556.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,313,007.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $60,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,300,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,853 shares of company stock worth $2,280,980 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRMW shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Primo Water from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. CIBC cut Primo Water from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Primo Water from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

