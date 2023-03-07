Principle Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.3 %

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.92.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $208.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

