Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4,572.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,826 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 724,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,825,000 after purchasing an additional 115,872 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 491,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,832,000 after buying an additional 30,310 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 44.2% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 262,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,051,000 after buying an additional 80,326 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 36.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 218,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after buying an additional 58,563 shares during the period.

ITA stock opened at $117.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.50.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

