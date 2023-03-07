Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $534,000 Position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,679 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 129.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 74.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RLY opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $32.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average is $28.05.

