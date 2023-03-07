Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $874,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VT. WJ Interests LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 264,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,829,000 after buying an additional 65,105 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43,216.8% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 41,056 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $91.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.50. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $103.48.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.