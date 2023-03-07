Principle Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 504.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.70. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

