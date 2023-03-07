Principle Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $171.62 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.79.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

