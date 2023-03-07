Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.75.
Separately, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.
In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 11,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $621,028.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,967.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 11,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $621,028.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,603 shares in the company, valued at $240,967.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $247,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,392 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
PRGS stock opened at $57.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.64. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 32.41%.
Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.
