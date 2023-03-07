Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.75.

Separately, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 11,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $621,028.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,967.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 11,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $621,028.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,603 shares in the company, valued at $240,967.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $247,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,392 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Progress Software Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter.

PRGS stock opened at $57.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.64. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

About Progress Software

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

See Also

