Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Stock Price Up 4.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.7% on Tuesday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $225.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Prometheus Biosciences traded as high as $129.60 and last traded at $128.31. 191,477 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 493,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.55.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RXDX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $114.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $71.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.70.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.26, for a total value of $87,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,337.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.26, for a total transaction of $87,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,337.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,320 shares of company stock worth $8,579,963 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Prometheus Biosciences Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 31.04, a quick ratio of 31.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.28 and its 200 day moving average is $79.18. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -35.22 and a beta of -0.49.
Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,081.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.38%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prometheus Biosciences (RXDX)
- Are Blue Chip Stocks a Good Investment?
- How to Pick the Best Dividend Stocks
- The Time To Strike Thor Industries Is Close At Hand
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Scores Win for Investors
- Yeti Stock Clobbered by Normalization and Voluntary Recalls
Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.