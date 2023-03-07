Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Stock Price Up 4.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.7% on Tuesday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $225.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Prometheus Biosciences traded as high as $129.60 and last traded at $128.31. 191,477 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 493,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.55.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RXDX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $114.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $71.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.26, for a total value of $87,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,337.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.26, for a total transaction of $87,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,337.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,320 shares of company stock worth $8,579,963 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 6.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 7.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 31.04, a quick ratio of 31.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.28 and its 200 day moving average is $79.18. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -35.22 and a beta of -0.49.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,081.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.38%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

