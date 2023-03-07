Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Stock Price Up 4.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2023

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDXGet Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.7% on Tuesday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $225.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Prometheus Biosciences traded as high as $129.60 and last traded at $128.31. 191,477 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 493,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.55.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RXDX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $114.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $71.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.26, for a total value of $87,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,337.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.26, for a total transaction of $87,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,337.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,320 shares of company stock worth $8,579,963 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 6.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 7.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 31.04, a quick ratio of 31.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.28 and its 200 day moving average is $79.18. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -35.22 and a beta of -0.49.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,081.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.38%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.