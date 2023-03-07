ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Trading Down 5.5%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.32 and last traded at $28.38. 1,441,976 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,102,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.04.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 2,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

