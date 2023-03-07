Provenance Blockchain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $219.42 (HASH)

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Provenance Blockchain has a market cap of $2.72 billion and $219.42 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Provenance Blockchain has traded 36.2% lower against the US dollar. One Provenance Blockchain token can now be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Provenance Blockchain Profile

Provenance Blockchain was first traded on April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Provenance Blockchain is provenance.io. The official message board for Provenance Blockchain is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Provenance Blockchain is a public blockchain network designed and developed to support financial service industry needs by providing a ledger, registry, and exchange across multiple financial assets and markets. Provenance Blockchain includes an on-chain governance mechanism for managing software updates and improvements as well as for governing the use of the Provenance Blockchain community funds. Users holding staked Hash tokens can participate in voting on governance proposals which drive the evolving configuration of the blockchain.”

