PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 837,340 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 455,273 shares.The stock last traded at $13.91 and had previously closed at $13.51.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PUBM. Vertical Research cut shares of PubMatic to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.
PubMatic Stock Up 4.0 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.92.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of PubMatic
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PubMatic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,319,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,840,000 after purchasing an additional 29,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,607,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,219,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,282,000 after purchasing an additional 32,960 shares during the period. Graham Holdings Co raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Holdings Co now owns 1,081,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 229,916 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth $21,971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.61% of the company’s stock.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
