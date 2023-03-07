Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.
Pure Cycle Stock Performance
PCYO traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $9.00. 134,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,269. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.45. Pure Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.91 million, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.88.
Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Pure Cycle Company Profile
Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Water and Wastewater Resource Development and Land Resource Development segments. The Water and Wastewater Resource Development segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pure Cycle (PCYO)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.