Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Pure Cycle Stock Performance

PCYO traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $9.00. 134,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,269. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.45. Pure Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.91 million, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 14.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 33,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,562,000 after buying an additional 50,970 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Pure Cycle by 25.2% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Water and Wastewater Resource Development and Land Resource Development segments. The Water and Wastewater Resource Development segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees.

