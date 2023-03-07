Pushkal Garg Sells 18,072 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,614,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ALNY stock traded down $5.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.34. 593,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.92. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $242.97.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.45. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 109.04%. The business had revenue of $335.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.16) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.26.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.