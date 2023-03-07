Putnam Investments LLC Buys 23,580 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 997,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,580 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $42,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($70.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.79.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $55.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.71 and its 200 day moving average is $51.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $57.63.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.