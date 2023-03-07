Putnam Investments LLC Has $109.55 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,336 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Linde worth $109,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Linde by 36.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Linde by 15.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,682,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $358.05 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $362.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 56.73%.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.67.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

