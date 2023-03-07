Putnam Investments LLC Has $28.46 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115,484 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MetLife worth $28,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 6.0% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 23.9% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth $285,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

MetLife Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MET opened at $69.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,943. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.