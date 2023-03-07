Putnam Investments LLC Has $30.23 Million Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Raymond James worth $30,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Raymond James by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Raymond James by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,589,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after purchasing an additional 410,025 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Raymond James by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,762,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,992,000 after purchasing an additional 349,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Raymond James by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 451,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,441,000 after purchasing an additional 288,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Trading Down 0.8 %

RJF opened at $107.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.09 and its 200-day moving average is $110.49. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RJF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,782,395. 9.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

