Putnam Investments LLC Has $47.92 Million Stock Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,311,704 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,074 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $47,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 60.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,953 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEVI. Bank of America lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $90,506.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEVI opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average of $16.53. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $21.42.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

