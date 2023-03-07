Putnam Investments LLC Has $81.38 Million Stock Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 788,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,846 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $81,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth about $53,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $113.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.22 and its 200 day moving average is $112.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $61.58 and a 1 year high of $134.52.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.31 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 1,149.60% and a negative return on equity of 114.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $168.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.55.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

