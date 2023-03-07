Putnam Investments LLC Sells 2,220 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Cooper Companies worth $67,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of COO opened at $345.99 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.21 and a 52 week high of $429.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is presently 0.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COO. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Stories

